Agreed to form coalition government in Germany 109 days after elections

Baku.12 January. REPORT.AZ/ German chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and Social Democratic Party reached an agreement to form a coalition government 109 days after parliamentary election in Germany.

Report informs referring to the Deutsche Welle, new government will be formed based on coalition agreement.

Representatives of Social Democratic Party of Germany have approved the 28-page document. Earlier conservative bloc led by Angela Merkel positively reacted to the document.

In coming days, three party will issue joint statement for media. Yet they commented about relations of Turkey and European Union.

It said they don’t want to open new topic concerning the Turkey's membership of the EU, as well as close the topic opened on this issue.