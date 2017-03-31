Agenda of upcoming NATO summit unveiled

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ The NATO summit on May 25 in Brussels will decide to create national plans to increase defense spending. Report informs, Secretary General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg stated.

"We began to discuss the idea of national plans and plan to take a decision at a meeting of heads of state and government at a meeting in May. We will prepare national plans for each NATO country to fulfill its obligations in the framework of increasing military spending to 2% of GDP", Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General said that the summit will also discuss the antiterrorist capabilities of the alliance.