Afghanistan: Taliban storm jail, release 350 of prisoners

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Taliban insurgents stormed a prison in the central Afghan city of Ghazni early on Monday, killing police and releasing hundreds of prisoners, police said.

Report informs referring to Reuters, the bodies of two men who appeared to be suicide bombers and a blown-up car that had apparently been used to destroy the main entrance of the jail. It appeared almost all the prisoners had escaped.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said gunmen and three suicide bombers attacked the prison at 2 a.m. (2200 GMT Sunday) and freed 400 prisoners. The three bombers were killed, he said.

"Forty Afghan security forces and prison guards were killed in the prison break and important military mujahideen officials have been freed," he said.

The Taliban often exaggerate casualty tolls in statements about attacks on government and foreign targets.