    Afghanistan: six people die in explosion

    As well more than 14 people injured

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Six people were killed and more than 14 were injured on Tuesday in a powerful explosion in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan. Report informs citing Russian TASS Agency, the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan.

    According to him, the attack took place in the capital center. All the victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Details of the incident and the number of victims are being investigated.

    None of the groups has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

