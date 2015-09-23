Afghanistan: security forces kill 38 militants

Afghan security forces killed up to 38 militants over the past 24 hours in counter-terrorism efforts across the country, Report informs referring to foreign media, official statement of the Interior Ministry says.

Three other militants were wounded during the joint military-police operation, which was conducted in the Kunar, Nangarhar, Badakhshan, Sar-e-Pul, Kandahar, Oruzgan, Ghazni, Paktika, Paktiya, Herat and Helmand provinces,information says.

The announcement comes one day after a similiar statement claimed security forces in Nangarhar, Badakhshan, Sar-e-Pul, Kandahar, Oruzgan, Ghazni, Khost and Helmand provinces killed the same number of militants over the same length of time.