Afghanistan: flash flood kills 11 people

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ 11 people have been killed in a flash flood in Ghor province in Afganistan. Report informs referring to "Tolonews" it was said by director of Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) Hamidullah Dadfar.

Four people died in Shahrak, four in Du Layna districts and three others in Ali Yar area of Ghor Capital, Dadfar said.‎

According to Dadfar, over a hundred homes and thousands of acres of land were damaged in Tuesday's flash flood and that dozens of livestock have also been killed.

Dadfar said traffic was also affected on Ghor-Herat Highway because of damage caused to the road.