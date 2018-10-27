 Top
    Afghanistan explosion: five people killed

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least five people were killed in a suicide attack early Saturday in Maidan Wardak province, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    According to police the attack took place at an army repair workshop in Maidan Shar city.
    Police said that 12 others were wounded in the attack.
    Meanwhile, another source said that at least seven people were killed, and 33 others were wounded in the attack.
    Taliban claimed responsibility.

