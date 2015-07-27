Afghanistan: clash in wedding party leaves 24 dead, 11 wounded

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 24 people were killed and 11 others were wounded during gun battle between the irresponsible armed men in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan.

Report informs citing Russian media, the incident took place late on Sunday night in Deh Salah district with reports suggesting the sporadic gun battle still continue between the involved parties.

The Afghan security forces have been deployed in the area to intervene but the main reason behind the gun battle has not been ascertained so far.

In the meantime, the provincial security and public health officials said the casualties could be more than reported on preliminary basis and there are fears that the death toll could rise.