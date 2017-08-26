Afghanistan calls on Russia to provide assitance for peace in country

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Afghanistan to Moscow Abdul Kayum Kochay stated that "Kabul would like to see Russia help the Afghans as well".

“We would like Russia to help the Afghans, as well to ensure security and peace in Afghanistan,” said the Ambassador.

He said that “they wanted the relations with Russia to be very good despite the fact that there were some problems in the history.”

Moreover, the diplomat expressed desire to see the troops of the US and other Western countries, that have close relations with Afghanistan, leave Afghanistan.”

“They fight against terrorism - against Taliban and ISIL. We can do that,” diplomat noted.