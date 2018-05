Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Five killed, 14 injured in roadside bomb explosion in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan.

Report informs citing the Anadolu.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the explosion struck a vehicle in the Aska Mina district on Friday, killing the five and also wounding 14 civilians.

He says women and children are among the victims.

No group has claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack yet.