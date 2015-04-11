Afghanistan: at least 19 militants liquidated within a day

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military troops of Afghanistan have eliminated at least 19 militants of radical "Taliban" movement in the country through a series of special operations over the past day.

As Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, it was reported by the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan.

"The operations were carried out in the provinces of Herat, Khost, Wardak, Helmand, Sari Pul, Takhar, Faryab and Jowzjan, as a result of these measures 19 armed militants of "Taliban" movement were killed, another person arrested by Afghan national security forces", the statement of the Interior Ministry says. Information about killed militants was not provided.

According to the Ministry, military servants also could detect and remove 1,700 kgs of improvised explosive devices.