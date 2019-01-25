Afghanistan airstrike kills 16 civilians

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ An airstrike that hit a house in southern Afghanistan killed 16 civilians from the same extended family, Report informs citing the TOLOnews.

Attaullah Afghan, head of the Helmand provincial council, said the airstrike was launched Wednesday in the Sangin district during the heavy fighting between the Afghan forces and the Taliban. All of the victims belonged to the Akthar Mohammad family. There were eight children and three women among the dead.