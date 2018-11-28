 Top
    Close photo mode

    Afghanistan air strike kills at least 20 civilians

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ / At least 20 civilians, including women and children,  fell the victims of the air strike in Helmand province in southern Afghanistan, Report informs citingTolo News.

    The Governor of the province said that along with extremist, civilians were killed during the air attack on the positions of the Taliban militants in the area of Garmsir County of Helmand province.

    The report does not indicate, however, whether the air strike was carried out by the Afghan air force or the international coalition forces.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi