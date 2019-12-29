Afghanistan: 17 pro-gov't militiamen killed in clashes

At least 17 pro-government local militiamen were killed and four others wounded when they fought back Taliban militants in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province during Saturday night, Report says, citing Xinhua.

"Taliban militants stormed a camp of local uprising fighters in Khwaja Bahawoddin district overnight Saturday. The local uprising fighters fought back the attackers, and some ten militants were also killed during the fighting," provincial government spokesman Mohammad Jawad Hijri said on Sunday.

The militiamen, under the command of Malik Tatar, handle security checkpoints in areas where Taliban militants frequently attack villages, according to Hijri.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a purported Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The province has long been the scene of heavy clashes between the Taliban and security forces.