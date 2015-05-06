Afghan troops eliminated 40 Taliban militants

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least 44 militants of "Taliban" have been eliminated over the past days in the course of special operations forces in Afghanistan.Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, it is said in a statement of the Ministry of Defense.

According to the War Department, during the fighting another 35 members of the "Taliban" were injured, four were arrested.During the same period, military was able to defuse six improvised explosive devices.

It also reported that two members of the Army of Afghanistan killed during the clashes.

In the country operates a radical movement "Taliban", government forces of Afghanistan are constantly carrying out special operations to combat militants.Often civilians become victims of these confrontations.