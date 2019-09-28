Afghan president voted in elections

Incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah have voted in elections. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

“Today is a happy day, as people go to the polls again to vote in the presidential election,” the president said, thanking everyone who came to the polls, and also expressed gratitude to the security forces for ensuring security.

He also thanked all the international partners who helped Afghanistan in this process. Meanwhile, A. Abdullah, during the vote, appealed to all government officials "not to interfere in the process and allow people to vote."

Earlier, an explosion occurred at a polling station in the south of Afghanistan in Kandahar, 15 people were injured.