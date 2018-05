Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Pakistan and Russia support the Taliban by giving weapons, money, and other means."

Report informs citing the CA-NEWS, Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said during his visit to the Paktia province.

He called on the Taliban to admit their mistakes.

Russian Foreign Ministry said in response that disclosures by Afghan president does not reflect the truth and that is unacceptable.