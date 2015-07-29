Afghan officials: Taliban chief Mullah Omar dead

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ The feared Taliban chief Mullah Mohammad Omar is dead, Report informs Afghan government official confirmed to Anadolu Agency.

Local media reported on Wednesday the death of Mullah Omar, who had the loyalty of both Afghan and Pakistani Taliban groups.

The senior official told Anadolu Agency, on condition of anonymity, that Pakistan had informed the Afghan government about the death.

"He reportedly died two years ago in Pakistan due to some serious illness," he said.

The Afghan government is expected to release a statement on the issue on Wednesday but Taliban sources were not available to comment about the reports.

The reported death comes as Afghan and Taliban representatives are scheduled to hold a second round of peace talks on Friday.

Only two weeks ago, the Taliban released an Eid message attributed to Mullah Omar calling on Taliban fighters to back the peace talks.