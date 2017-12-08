Afghan mosque explosion kills imam, injuries 8 others

© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion inside a mosque in Mohmand Dara district in Nangarhar province, the east of Afghanistan, left one dead and at least eight others wounded, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The imam of the mosque lost his life in this explosion which occurred when the worshippers were doing the Friday prayers.

The statement said the wounded were taken to nearby health centers in the province and their condition is not critical.

None of the terrorist groups took responsibility for the explosion.