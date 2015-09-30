Afghanistan: nearly 150 militants killed in past days

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan National Police during a joint anti-terrorist operations with the national army and the National Directorate of Security has eliminated 148 militants in several Afghan provinces over the past days, another 120 militants were wounded.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it is stated in a statement of the Interior Ministry .

The operation took place in the provinces of Nangarhar, Laghman, Baghlan, Kandahar, Zabul, Uruzgan, Logar, Takhar, Paktia and Farah.

National police officers also managed to confiscate reserves of light and heavy weapons from militants.