Afghan forces continue battle with Taliban in Kunduz

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Heavy fighting is continuing in the Afghan city of Kunduz, one day after government forces launched a counter-attack to reclaim it from the Taliban, Report informs referring to BBC.

Two US air strikes on Tuesday halted an attempt by insurgents to seize the airport, the army's stronghold.

Afghanistan's spy agency says the strikes killed the Taliban leader in the province and his deputy, but the Taliban has denied this.

The capture of Kunduz represents the militants' biggest victory since 2001.

On Tuesday the United States acknowledged the seizure of Kunduz as a setback, but says it remains confident that Afghan security forces can re-take the northern city.

Overnight there were clashes around the city, but it remains unclear just how much of it remains under government or Taliban control.