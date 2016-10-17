Afghan first vice president's convoy attacked: 15 killed, 20 injured

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ 15 employees of security forces were killed as a result of attack on motorcade of Afghan First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum.

Report informs citing Anadolu, the attack occurred in Ghormach district of northern Faryab province.

The information declares that explosive detonated as the motorcade passed on the road.

Government forces were going to conduct operation against Taliban. Abdul Rashid Dostum wasn't injured in the attack. According to him, 3 armored vehicle were damaged. He reported that 20 employees of security service were injured.

First Vice President stressed that dozens of militants neutralized, some areas cleared off Taliban. He stated that Ghormach district was freed from the terrorists also, that Uzbekistan and Chechnya citizens are among killed militants.