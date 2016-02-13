Afghan ex-governor kidnapped in Pakistani capital

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ A former governor of Afghanistan's Herat province Sayed Fazlullah Wahidi has been kidnapped from a market in an upscale district of Islamabad, Report informs citing Reuters.

Wahidi was going to a restaurant in the market with his grandson Friday evening when he was abducted by unidentified men.

The boy reported the kidnapping to the local police station and said Wahidi was in Islamabad to apply for a British visa.

Afghanistan's government appealed to Pakistan to take action to find and free a former provincial governor who has been kidnapped in Islamabad. The motive for the kidnapping was not clear, but the Afghan government asked Pakistani authorities "to use all their tools and possibilities to identify the group of kidnappers and take action to free Wahidi immediately", the foreign ministry said.