    Afghan Defense Ministry: 130 militants eliminated during the day

    Six Afghan soldiers suffered during the raid

    Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Afghan Armed Forces eliminated at least 130 militants over the past day.Report, informs referring to RIA Novosti, it is stated in the statement of the representative of the Ministry of Defense, General Zahir Azimi.

    In addition, six Afghan soldiers suffered during the raid.

    Also, according to the statement of Azimi, six people were detained during the operation.It is reported that another 87 militants were wounded.

    A radical movement "Taliban" operates in the country and in Afghanistan government forces are constantly carrying out special operations to combat insurgents.Often the victims of these confrontations are civilians.

