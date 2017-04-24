Afghan defense minister and army chief of staff resign following recent army base attack

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Afghanistan’s defense minister and the country’s army chief of staff have resigned following a recent attack by the Taliban militants that took the lives of scores of Afghan army soldiers.

Report informs citing the Afghan media, President Ashraf Ghani accepted their resignations.

In addition, deputy interior minister Tariq Shah Bahrami was appointed as acting defence minister and general Sharif Yaftal as army chief of staff also with immediate effect.

Notably, dozens of soldiers were killed on Friday when Taliban gunmen and suicide bombers in military uniforms stormed an Afghan Army base in Balkh province, northern Afghanistan. Wall Street Journal quoting Afghan officials said at least 170 people were killed in attack. According to reports, the death toll could reach 200.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.