    Afghan bombing: Kunduz clinic workers killed

    There is no word on the nationalities of the victims

    A clinic has been bombarded in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, killing three MSF aid workers, with Nato investigating whether it was behind it, Report informs referring to foreign media.

    The medical charity says 30 people were also unaccounted for. There is no word on the nationalities of the victims.

    A Nato statement said a US air strike "may have resulted in collateral damage to a nearby medical facility".

    The Taliban has clashed with government troops since its militants seized the northern city earlier this week.

    Kunduz was the first major urban centre to fall to the Taliban in 14 years.

