Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 24 people killed and and nearly 60 others injured car bomb blast outside New Kabul Bank in Lashkargah, capital of Afghanistan Helmand’s province.

Report informs citing Tolo News, Omar Zwak, spokesperson for the provincial governor, tweets.

According to information, bomb struck the bank where civilian and military government employees were queuing to get salaries.