Afghan army kills over 20 Taliban in Kunduz

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armed forces of Afghanistan killed 23 militants of "Taliban" during a special operation in Kunduz province in north, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

During the operation in the Khanabad district eleven Taliban militants wounded.

According to representative of the Afghan national army in Kunduz Ghulam Hazrat Karimi, five militants were detained.He also noted that the operation is still in progress.

"16 vehicles, including two of stolen police cars, were destroyed during the air operation of armed forces," said Karimi.

Data on casualties among military are not given.