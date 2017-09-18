Adviser to US President: Trump wants to toughen entry rules for foreign citizens

© EPA UPG

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Administration of the US President Donald Trump believes that it is necessary to toughen the rules of entry to the US for foreign citizens.

Report informs, National Security Adviser for the US.President Herbert McMaster said on the ABC live stream.

"This is what we are looking at how to protect Americans better, how to ensure that we know who these people are. If you can not effectively check people to find out who is entering your country, you should not allow them to come", he said.

McMaster emphasized that it is necessary to complicate the movement for terrorists at the international level. And the first such step was to improve the system of verification and improve the system of information exchange between governments.

Trump’s adviser also confirmed that the White House discussed the tightening of migration policy in connection with the terrorist attack in London.