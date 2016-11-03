 Top
    Adviser to South Korean President and her friend arrested

    Her friend is suspected of taking bribes to influence decision of Park Geun-hye

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ An Chan Pom, former adviser to South Korean President Park Geun-hye, has been detained within investigations in connection with the scandal regarding Choi Soon-sil, a long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye.

    Report informs citing BBC, the former adviser is accused of influence peddling and interfering in state affairs.

    According to the prosecutor's office, former high-ranking official An Chan Pom and the president's friend have been accused of embezzling money and of pressuring companies to donate to foundations benefitted from as well as of involvement in high-level presidential decision making, despite lacking the security clearance required to handle classified documents.

