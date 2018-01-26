Additional aviation emergency forces of Russia start searching for ship lost in Sea of Japan

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Be-200 airplane was sent from Krasnoyarsk to Vladivostok to strengthen the aviation group involved in the search for the Vostok ship, Report informs citing the press service of the Main Directorate of the Emergencies Ministry for Primorsky Krai.

Currently, the weather in the search area is very unfavorable, the air temperature is -15 C, the wind up to 17 m/s, the wave height is 4-6 meters, visibility is 300 meters. However, according to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, the search works do not stop, besides aviation, the marine rescue forces have been involved.

Notably, Russia's "Vostok" fishing boat has went missing in Primorsky territory of the Sea of Japan. 21-staff crew of Russian, Azerbaijani, Ukrainian and Moldovan citizens were onboard. Two Azerbaijanis - sailors Mubariz Huseynov born in 1972, and Ruslan Alizadeh born in 1991, were among them.