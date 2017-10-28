Actions in support of unity of Spain took place in Madrid and Barcelona - VIDEO

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of residents of Madrid gathered today in Columbus Square in the center of the capital for demonstration in support of the united Spain, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Most of the protesters brought Spanish flags with them. They chanted slogans in support of Spain's unity and the strength of the constitution.

The night before a similar protest action by supporters of the preservation of Catalonia in Spain took place in Barcelona, three people were slightly injured in the riots.

On October 27 the Catalan parliament adopted a resolution on the independence of the region. An hour later, the Senate of Spain approved the application of Article 155 of the Constitution, that would allow the government in Madrid to intervene in the running of Catalonia. Speaking on Friday evening, the Spanish prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, said his cabinet had fired the regional president, Carles Puigdemont and members of Generalitat of Catalonia and ordered regional elections to be held on 21 December.