    Acid vapor leak in German city, residents advised not to take to the streets

    Public transport in the Griesheim area suspended

    Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ A leak of hydrochloric acid vapor has occurred in the south-east of Frankfurt am Main, Report informs citing TASS.

    According to the city's fire service , hydrochloric acid vapor leaked from the container occurred in the industrial area of the Griesheim district.

    In this regard, the firefighters urged population to keep the windows in the Griesheim and Nied area closed and not to go out.

    The activity of public transport in the specified area has been suspended.

    Chemical emissions into the atmosphere are currently being measured.

