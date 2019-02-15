Acid attack in Paris metro: one person critically injured

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ A man sustained critical injuries on Friday morning during an acid attack on the first line of the Paris subway, Report informs citing French media.

The acid attack occurred between the Bastille and Gare de Lyon metro stations in Paris at about 8 a.m. on 15 February after a disagreement between two individuals. The attacker fled the scene of the crime. Metropolitan police are looking for him.

The victim is in critical condition. Details and circumstances of the incident are being clarified.