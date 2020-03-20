Indonesia declares state of emergency due to COVID19

The Indonesian authorities imposed a state of emergency in the capital, Jakarta, due to the spread of coronavirus. Such data was reported by Governor Anies Basvedan, "Report" informs citing TASS.

According to him, the state of emergency will remain in force for two weeks. At the same time, all entertainment events will be canceled starting from Monday, as well as the traffic, which will be limited.

Besides, Anies Basvedan urged the heads of the companies to transfer their staff to a remote format.

According to the latest data, 369 cases of infection with coronavirus have been recorded in the country, 32 people died and 16 infected recovered.

On the last day of December, last year, Chinese authorities reported the outbreak of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. The cause of the disease is a new type of coronavirus. Its official name - COVID2019.

So far, more than 160 countries have officially revealed registered cases of infection. There are approximately 211 thousand officially confirmed cases all around the world: more than 9,000 people died.

On March 11, The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared COVID2019 a pandemic.