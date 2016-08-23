Accident occurs in Bangladesh fertilizer plant, 50 people ill

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ About 50 people fell ill in Bangladesh after inhaling gas that leaked from a fertilizer factory in the port town of Chittagong.

Report informs citing Reuters, the accident occurred at the diammonium phosphate fertilizer plant.

According to the information, rescuers were trying to contain the spread of ammonia. Residents in the affected area have been told to stay indoors.

Notably, ammonia (NH3) - nitric hydrogen, is a gas with sharp odor and colorless under normal conditions.