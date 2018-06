© AFP 2018 / Daniel Mihailescu

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Accident has occurred in Nuclear Power Plant in Cernavodă, Romania.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica said on Tuesday its Unit 2 reactor automatically disconnected from the power grid after a glitch in the electric system.

According to the media, the accident will not affect the staff, population and environment.