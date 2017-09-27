 Top
    Accident in Israeli military exercise kills two, injuries 4

    Military exercise have been put off till next week© Israel Defense Forces/ Flickr

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ During military exercise in Israel’s Golan heights, artillery vehicle flipped over. As a result of accident two soldiers killed, four injured. Two of the injured are in critical state.

    Report informs referring to Israeli media, said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) known as Tzahal. According to data, killed officer and soldier were serving in the 411th tabor.

    Commission was set up to examine the circumstances of the accident.

    IDF land forces commander major general Kobi Barak has appointed brigade general Mordechai Kahane as the chairman of the commission. 

    Military exercise have been put off till next week.

