About 800 flights cancelled in US because of hurricane

Baku. 13 September. RERORT.AZ/ At least 800 flights along the US East Coast have been cancelled Thursday through Saturday ahead of the Hurricane Florence, Report informs citing the CNN.

Flights are stopped from today until September 15.

As previously reported by the National Center for the Observation of US Hurricanes, the "Florence" raging in the Atlantic Ocean has weakened from the fourth to the third category out of five possible on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The wind speed in its epicenter at the moment is 56.9 m / s.

Florence's center will approach the North and South Carolina coasts late Thursday and Friday, but it's unclear exactly when and where it will make landfall. As the storm moves inland, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland will also be in peril.