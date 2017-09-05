 Top
    About 80 people transporting drugs to Europe held in Brazil

    Over 800 police officers took part in the operation

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Brazilian police carried out on Monday an operation on detaining 80 members of the network of drug dealers who, according to the authorities, were trying to smuggle 6 tons of cocaine to Europe last year.

    Report informs, the Associated Press reported.

    The federal police announced that the criminal organization had used the Santos port in the state of Sao Paolo as an interim point for drugs from Latin American countries.

    It was noted that over 800 police officers took part in the operation. By the midday, law enforces had taken into custody about 80 people. 

