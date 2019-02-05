Brexit may lead to dismissal of 700 thousand people in tourism sector

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ / Brexit may lead to the fact that about 700 thousand people working in the tourism sector of the UK and EU countries will be left without job.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, report provided by the World Travel & Tourism Council, WTTC).

The Council believes that if Brexit is held without an agreement on future relations, about 308 thousand jobs in the tourism sector of UK and 399 – in other EU countries will be at risk.

WTTC forecast, which represents the travel and tourism sector worldwide, is based on the data by the International Monetary Fund.

According to the President and CEO of WTC Gloria Guevara, "hard Brexit" will have a significant impact on one of the most important sectors of the UK economy.