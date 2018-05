Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Only today 674 people were taken to hospital due to heat stroke in Japan.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, one of them is in serious condition unconscious.

The air temperature tomorrow also expected to be high: in Osaka, the temperature will rise to 37 C, in Akita and Tottori - up to 36 C, in Tokyo, Kumamoto and Hokkaido - up to 35 C.