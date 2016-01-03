About 500 people evacuated from homes due to gas leak

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ About 500 people were evacuated from homes in south London following what police described as a "huge" gas leak. Report informs citing the BBC.

Emergency services and the Red Cross were called to the Penge Lane and Queen Adelaide Road area of Penge following the leak at 22:30 GMT on Saturday.

Southern Gas Network said it had made a temporary repair overnight.

Residents moved to four reception centres were allowed to go home from 05:00 and engineers were working on a permanent repair. after being evacuated in their slippers

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said road closures were put in place as a cordon was set up around the site. Gas engineers remain at the scene.