About 400 people evacuated due to wildfire in Spain

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ / About 400 people were evacuated because of a wildire that rages in the area of the Spanish settlement of Manilva (Autonomous community of Andalusia), Report informs citing the TASS.

According to the regional emergency service, these measures were taken for security reasons. Also for some time the site of one of highways was blocked. It is noted that at today’s night, the service received about 150 calls because of the fire.

Fire brigades, as well as helicopters have been involved in the fight against elements. At present, the situation has been stabilized.