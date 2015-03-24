​About 400 children in Syria joined ISIS since January

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of the Islamic State terrorist group have recruited at least 400 children in Syria from January. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was reported by human rights activists.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the so-called "caliphate students" have military training, informs Reuters. All children were recruited from nearby schools, mosques or in public places, where ISIS commits penalties or punishments of locals.