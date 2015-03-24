 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​About 400 children in Syria joined ISIS since January

    All children were recruited from nearby schools, mosques or in public places

    Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of the Islamic State terrorist group have recruited at least 400 children in Syria from January. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was reported by human rights activists.

    According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the so-called "caliphate students" have military training, informs Reuters. All children were recruited from nearby schools, mosques or in public places, where ISIS commits penalties or punishments of locals.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi