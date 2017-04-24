About 30 people detained in Paris riots, 9 injured

© РИА Новости

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least 29 people were detained, another nine were injured during clashes in Paris after the first round of presidential election in France, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Six police officers and three demonstrators injured during protests.

Notably, protests in Paris on the day of the first round of election ended late at night, cars were burnt. In the Bastille Square, law enforcement agencies used tear gas, noise and smoke bombs and batons in clashes with demonstrators.

Ex-minister of economy of France Emmanuel Macron and leader of the party National Front Marin Le Pen have won in the first round of French presidential election.

The second round will be held on May 7.