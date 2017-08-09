A man arrested after vehicle ram into French soldiers in Paris - UPDATED

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ A man has been arrested on a motorway in relation to Wednesday morning's attack when anti-terror soldiers in the northwestern suburbs of Paris, in the town of Levallois-Perret were rammed into by a car, leaving six injured, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Officials said it was too early to say whether he was the man they were looking for. BFMTV reported the suspect was shot during the arrest.

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ A vehicle ploughed into a group of soldiers in Levallois-Perret, a suburb of the French capital, injured reported.

Report informs citing the French media.

Six French soldiers have been injured in the vehicle incident, two of them are reported to be seriously injured, local news reports.

The driver fled the scene and police are looking for the vehicle.

