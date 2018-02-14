A truck with migrants overturns in Libya killing 20

© Reuters/Hani Amara

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 19 people were killed and up to 79 illegal migrants were injured in accident in the city of Bani Walid in southwestern Libya.

Report informs referring to the Reuters.

Many of the dead were from Somalia and Eritrea, who were traveling in a truck. The driver failed to manage, and the car turned over.

Local media note that among the dead a woman and child.

It was noted that Bani Walid is the point of illegal transfer of migrants through ships from countries neighboring with Libya to the shores of Italy.

Sky News Arabia reported that about three hundred migrants rode in the truck, and the number of dead up to 30 people, and over 100 injured.