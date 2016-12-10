A train transporting propane-butaine derailed in Bulgaria

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least four people were killed and 20 sustained injuries when a freight train derailed in Bulgaria.

Report informs referring to the Bulgarian media, the train was transporting 26 tanks of propane-butaine in the Hitrino village of the Shumen Province in the east of the country. Their explosion was lethal.

The blast destroyed several buildings. Twelve people were extracted from under the rubble.

The injured individuals have been hospitalized. Medics and firefighters are working at the site. The village was cordoned off by police.