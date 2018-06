Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide murderer on a car bomb hit a convoy of NATO forces near the international airport in Kabul. Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, the explosion led to death of 13 people.

Attack occurred near the United States Embassy on the airport road. The scene was cordoned off by security service staff. The police don’t exclude that there were civilians among the died people.

The militants of “Taliban” movement claimed responsibility for the explosion.